89-Year-Old Dharmendra Dances On Dhol At Jaat Premiere, Sunny Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Randeep Hooda Attend

Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol, will hit the big screens on April 10. The makers of the movie hosted a premiere for it tonight, April 9. The cast and crew of the movie, along with industry insiders, attended the event. A particular clip of Sunny Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra dancing to dhol beats has gone viral.

Dharmendra grooves to dhol beats at son Sunny Deol's movie premiere

Several videos and photos from the Jaat premiere have found their way on social media. In one particular clip, Sunny Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra was seen grooving on the beats of the dhol. The 89-year-old actor stunned the onlookers with his energy and enthusiasm. This comes just days after the actor visited the hospital for an eye surgery.



Apart from Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda , who plays the antagonist in the film, was also present at the event. Chhaava fame Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays a pivotal role in Jaat, also marked his presence at the Jaat premiere. Urvashi Rautela, who appears in a song in the film, also arrived on the red carpet. The actress donned a beige coloured suit set with golden embroidery for the evening. Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma also attended the Jaat premiere with his son.

Jaat advanced booking report

The Sunny Deol starter is expected to open well at the box office. This marks the actor's first outing since his last release, Gadar 2, which was a blockbuster. The advanced booking of Jaat opened a few days before release, and has been underwhelming till now.