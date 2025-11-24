A Legendary Frame: Kareena Kapoor Shares Gloden Throwback Featuring Dharmendra And Raj Kapoor

Remembering Dharmendra, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan dug out vintage and iconic pictures of the "He-Man" of Indian cinema with the "Showman" Raj Kapoor.

In a monochrome picture, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor could be seen sharing smiles as they greeted each other with a tight hug.



There's another candid click of the two legends. Check it out.



"Forever in power (red heart emoji)," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena also posted an adorable picture of Dharmendra from his youth days.



"Chardi Kala," she wrote.

Dharmendra shared a close relationship with Raj Kapoor. Bhaut baari he publicly talked about his admiration for the legendary filmmaker.

On Raj Kapoor's 99th birth anniversary IN 2023, Dharmendra, who was an avid social media user, posted an adorable post for him.

"Happy Birthday Raj sahab (sir) (folding hands emoji) we miss you! You will always be remembered with great love and respect (folded hands emoji)," he posted.

Dharmendra was a regular face at Raj Kapoor's famed parties at his Chembur bungalow. He also appeared in a supporting role in Kapoor's magnum opus 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

