A Lesson To Put Country First: After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sushmita Sen Schooled For Lobbying For Pakistani Artists

Sushmita Sen had recently advocated for artists from around the globe to work in the Indian film industry. The actress's comment came amid outrage against the release of Fawad Khan's starrer Abir Gulaal. In her comment, Sushmita promoted freedom of artistic collaboration and said there is ‘no sarhad’ for creativity. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the actress's comment has resurfaced. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed tourists. Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot, TRF, has claimed responsibility for the inhumane terrorist attack. Social media users are now demanding that Sushmita Sen apologise for lobbying for Pakistani artists.

Following the Pahalgam tragedy, social media users have been demanding that Sushmita Sen apologise for her comments. Netizens have schooled the actress for extending an olive branch to Pakistani artists while innocent lives were targeted in our country. Some have even asked her to take the tragedy as a lesson to think of national interest before sympathising with foreigners.

Talking to Instant Bollywood on April 12, Sushmita Sen had shared, “Dekhiye mujhe itna sab nahi pata. Mujhe sirf pata hai ki hunar aur creativity mein koi boundaries nahi hoti. Honi bhi nahi chahiye. Kyunki yehi ek cheez hai—Ek sports hai, aur ek humari creative field hai, jahaa par our creativity is born from freedom. So I wish that for everyone. There is no Sarhad for that."



