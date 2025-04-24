A Lesson To Put Country First: After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sushmita Sen Schooled For Lobbying For Pakistani Artists

Updated April 24th 2025, 20:03 IST
Sushmita Sen had recently advocated for artists from around the globe to work in the Indian film industry. The actress's comment came amid outrage against the release of Fawad Khan's starrer Abir Gulaal. In her comment, Sushmita promoted freedom of artistic collaboration and said there is ‘no sarhad’ for creativity. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the actress's comment has resurfaced. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed tourists. Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot, TRF, has claimed responsibility for the inhumane terrorist attack. Social media users are now demanding that Sushmita Sen apologise for lobbying for Pakistani artists.
Following the Pahalgam tragedy, social media users have been demanding that Sushmita Sen apologise for her comments. Netizens have schooled the actress for extending an olive branch to Pakistani artists while innocent lives were targeted in our country. Some have even asked her to take the tragedy as a lesson to think of national interest before sympathising with foreigners.
Talking to Instant Bollywood on April 12, Sushmita Sen had shared, “Dekhiye mujhe itna sab nahi pata. Mujhe sirf pata hai ki hunar aur creativity mein koi boundaries nahi hoti. Honi bhi nahi chahiye. Kyunki yehi ek cheez hai—Ek sports hai, aur ek humari creative field hai, jahaa par our creativity is born from freedom. So I wish that for everyone. There is no Sarhad for that."
Also Read: Karan's 'Hindu-Muslim' Poetry Upsets Netizens After Pahalgam Attack
Her comment came in the background of Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal, which was scheduled to release on May 9. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor, the movie's release remains in limbo. Sources close to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have confirmed that the movie will not be released in India and that a no-tolerance policy will be implemented for Pakistani artists and crew members in the Indian film industry.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 24th 2025, 20:03 IST