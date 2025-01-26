A Shocker In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case As Accused's Fingerprints Don't Match With Samples Found At Crime Scene

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: A new twist has been reported in the actor's attack case. Earlier, it was reported that Mumbai Police collected 19 fingerprints from the actor's Bandra residence. Now, it has been reported none of the fingerprints matched with the accused Shariful Islam, who has been arrested in the case.

19 fingerprints don't match accuse Shariful Islam?

The state CID matched the fingerprint samples found at Saif Ali Khan's house with the fingerprints of Shariful Islam, the accused arrested in the case, and informed the Mumbai police about it. Sources claim that the state CID has given a negative report to the Mumbai police. That is, out of the samples collected from the crime scene, 19 samples sent do not match the accused's fingerprints. The sources further added that all ten of Shariful's fingerprints were sent to the state CID's fingerprint bureau. The CID has now confirmed through a system-generated report that none of the 19 fingerprints collected from the crime scene and sent to them match the accused's fingerprints. This report was sent to the CID superintendent in Pune.

This new development has not only cast doubt on Mumbai Police's investigation but also deepened the mystery as to who is Saif's attacker and the man in the CCTV still captured on the 6th floor of the building.

The accused was arrested in a joint mission led by Mumbai Police and Crime Branch. The police got a lead that he had been hiding at a construction site near Thane. So to nab him, they led out an operation and were able to finally catch him last Sunday.

(A representative image | Republic)

Glaring discrepancies in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's statements

Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement on January 23 where he recounted the horrific night in detail. He recalled the intruder standing inside Jeh's room trying to harm his son, but when he approached the intruder, Jeh's nanny sneaked out of the room. The actor told police that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor had gone to Jahangir aka Jeh's room after hearing the screams. Whereas Kareena in her statement said only Saif had gone to Jahangir's room. Thus, raising a major question on the authenticity of the statements.

The accused’s face doesn’t match the person on CCTV

Speaking to the media, Sandeep D Sherkhane, the accused's lawyer said that via face recognition it is evident that Shariful Islam is not the guy who attacked Saif at his residence and the same is confirmed by the accused's father. He further mentioned that the forehead hair, jawline and nose structure didn't match. Even the skin stone is different to what appears in the CCTV still. He further shared a report of face matching done by Brilliance Forensic Investigation Pvt. Ltd as proof. The images show a detailed comparison of both faces from forehead to skin tone. "I had a talk with the accused, he is very nervous. He has explained everything and gave his statement that he is not the guy in CCTV he is falsely held in custody," he added.