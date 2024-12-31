Aamir Khan Lauds Allu Arjun As Pushpa 2 Nears Records Set By Dangal: Wishing You Continued…

Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres on December 5, 2024, and became a big rage. The movie got a great response from the netizens as well as critics. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. ‘Jhukega nhi Saala’' dialogue has proven right for Arjun's film, as it is unstoppable at the box office as well. Now, Joining the praise series, Aamir Khan has also congratulated the team for its humble success.

Aamir Khan's team has a message for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Aamir Khan's production house congratulated the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, on its success. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

The note said, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @alluarjunonline @aryasukku @rashmika_mandanna #FahadhFaasil."

In reply, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude by tweeting, "Thank you very much for your warm wishes. Warm regards to the entire team of AKP (black heart emoji)."

Responding to Aamir Khan Productions, the makers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, wrote, "Thank you, @AKPPL_Official. The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year."

Pushpa 2: The Rule to break Aamir Khan’s Dangal worldwide box office record?

At the box office, Pushpa 2 is steadily approaching the all-time box office high set by Aamir Khan's Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this sports drama hit theatres in 2016. According to a post by Mythri Movie Makers on Instagram, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has earned approximately ₹1760 crore worldwide within 25 days. In comparison, Aamir's Dangal amassed ₹2070.3 crore globally, as reported by Sacnilk.

Aamir Khan in Dangal | Image: X