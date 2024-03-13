Advertisement

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is known for his emotionally charged performances and impactful storytelling, is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Following the immense success of his directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par which shed light on dyslexia, Khan is now set to explore a new theme with its sequel.

What is the latest update on Sitaare Zameen Par?

In a recent Instagram live session hosted by Aamir Khan Productions, the actor shared exciting details about Sitaare Zameen Par. During the session, held on Tuesday, March 12, Khan interacted with fans and discussed his latest production, Laapataa Ladies while offering insights into his upcoming film.

Aamir reveals Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for release in cinemas around Christmas

Adding to the anticipation, Khan disclosed that Sitaare Zameen Par will take a lighter, more comedic approach compared to its predecessor, Taare Zameen Par. He assured fans that while the former film tugged at heartstrings, the latter will induce laughter, saying, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

In an old interview, Aamir confirmed the commencement of shooting and expressed hopes for a Christmas release, marking a quick turnaround for the project. Additionally, it was exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla that actress Genelia D'Souza (Deshmukh) has been cast as the female lead in the film, with Khan finalising his appearance after engaging in rigorous reading sessions with the cast.

The shoot for Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule spanning 70 to 80 working days owing to Khan's commitment to delivering quality content with meticulous pre-production planning. Aamir Khan was last active in showbiz by backing his ex-wife’s recent directorial Laapata Ladies.