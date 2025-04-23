Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt To Live Together After Sitaare Zameen Par Actor Moves Out Of His Pali Hill Home?

Aamir Khan is reported to move out of his Pali Hill home as it is set to undergo redevelopment. The actor currently resides in a gated society, Virgo Cooperative Housing Society. He owns around 12 apartments in the building. A new builder is said to have come on board to redevelop the buildings in the society.

A builder, Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), will reportedly rebuild the complex. The new flats in the building will be sea-facing and will have 4-5 rooms. As per reports, the opulent real estate will cost around ₹1 lakh per square foot. Aamir Khan's house is one of the flats in the building.



While his flat undergoes reconstruction, Aamir Khan will not move too far. The actor has purchased a new flat worth a whopping ₹9 crore in the same Pali Hill area. As per reports, the flat is 1,027 sq ft, and the Sitaare Zameen Par actor had purchased it back in June 2024. Social media users suspect that the actor might move in with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in his new abode.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan's double date with Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine

On April 18, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt went on a double date with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan with his girlfriend Sophie Shine. A photo of the night out was shared by Sophie on her Instagram account. Gauri donned a blue-coloured short kurti teamed with a black bottom. The actor kept his look simple with a kurta and jeans. His eldest son, Junaid Khan, also accompanied the couple.|



