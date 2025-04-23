sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 23rd 2025, 20:25 IST

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt To Live Together After Sitaare Zameen Par Actor Moves Out Of His Pali Hill Home?

Aamir Khan is reportedly moving out of his Pali Hill flat as it will undergo redevelopment. The actor has purchased another home to live in the meantime.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Aamir Khan to move into new home
Aamir Khan to move into new home | Image: Republic

Aamir Khan is reported to move out of his Pali Hill home as it is set to undergo redevelopment. The actor currently resides in a gated society, Virgo Cooperative Housing Society. He owns around 12 apartments in the building. A new builder is said to have come on board to redevelop the buildings in the society.

A builder, Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), will reportedly rebuild the complex. The new flats in the building will be sea-facing and will have 4-5 rooms. As per reports, the opulent real estate will cost around ₹1 lakh per square foot. Aamir Khan's house is one of the flats in the building.

While his flat undergoes reconstruction, Aamir Khan will not move too far. The actor has purchased a new flat worth a whopping ₹9 crore in the same Pali Hill area. As per reports, the flat is 1,027 sq ft, and the Sitaare Zameen Par actor had purchased it back in June 2024. Social media users suspect that the actor might move in with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in his new abode.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan's double date with Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine 

On April 18, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt went on a double date with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan with his girlfriend Sophie Shine. A photo of the night out was shared by Sophie on her Instagram account. Gauri donned a blue-coloured short kurti teamed with a black bottom. The actor kept his look simple with a kurta and jeans. His eldest son, Junaid Khan, also accompanied the couple.|

A screengrab of Sophie Shine's post | Image: Instagram

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media personnel. He revealed that he first met her in Bangalore, and the duo rekindled recently. Speaking at the special event, Aamir Khan confirmed that marriage is on the cards for him and Gauri Spratt anytime soon. 

Published April 23rd 2025, 20:25 IST