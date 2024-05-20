Advertisement

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway today, May 20. Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. Several celebrities stepped out to cast their votes and exercise their franchise in the election. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and several other actors were spotted at the polling booths.

Deepveer, Saifeena, and Rakul-Jackky cast their vote

Couples came together to take part in the festival of democracy. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand at a polling booth in Bandra. The actors flaunted their inked fingers post the poll and urged citizens to cast their votes. Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also arrived to cast their vote. The couple twinned in white for the occasion and fans noticed the Piku’s actor babu bump in the video.

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also exercised their voting franchise. Following their vote, the couple even urged others to come out and vote in large numbers. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were also spotted together at the polling station. Actor Manoj Bajpayee was accompanied by his wife as they arrived to vote.

Kiara Advani flies from Cannes and casts a vote

Kiara Advani recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress flew back to Mumbai this morning and immediately arrived to participate in her civic right. She donned an all-white pyjama set for the day out.

Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, and Ananya Panday among other celebs vote

Among other Bollywood celebrities who stepped out to vote were dad-to-be Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Animal star Bobby Deol. Ananya Panday was accompanied by her family as they cast their vote together. Actress Vidya Balan, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty and several others were also spotted at the polling booths. The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were among the early voters.