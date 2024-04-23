Advertisement

Aamir Khan launched the new version of Papa Kehte Hai on Monday. The song will be featured in the upcoming Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth, a biopic based on a visually impaired industrialist. The song was first featured in Khan's debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). During the launch event, the actor spoke about the song and recalled seeing "only the flaws" in the movies ahead of the release.

I like to believe QSQT is a milestone in Indian cinema: Aamir Khan

During the event, he recalled how the film was special not only to him but also to co-star Juhi Chawla, music composers Anand-Milind, singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and director Mansoor Khan as it was their debut film. Khan had watched the movie with Mansoor ahead of the release and remembered feeling unsure of the release after seeing "only the flaws". “But one day it released and it was wonderful to see the journey he had. I like to believe Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a milestone in Indian cinema. From 1988 onwards, you can see the shift happening,” he added.

(A still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak | Image: IMDB)

For the unversed, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was directed by his cousin Mansoor and produced by his legendary uncle Nasir Hussain.

(A still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak | Image: IMDB)

What do we know about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?

The film tells the story of two individuals and recounts their journey of falling in love, eloping, and the aftermath. Made on a budget of ₹25 million, the film emerged as a commercial success, with a worldwide gross of ₹50 million, and became the third highest-grossing film of the year. Aamir Khan and Juhi received positive reviews for their performance in the film. Not just the plot, but even the songs were equally successful, becoming one of the best-selling Hindi soundtrack albums of the 1980s with more than 8 million soundtrack albums sold, reportedly. Over the years, the film and the album became cult-classic.