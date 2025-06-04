Aamir Khan's Heartfelt Interaction With Sitaare Zameen Par Co-stars Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues | Watch

Aamir Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. This movie is a remake of the Hollywood film Champions and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20. It marks Mr Perfectionist's return to the big screen after the 2022 setback of Laal Singh Chaddha. With the release date coming close, the cast and crew have dived into promotional activities. A recently shared video on social media has struck an emotional chord, featuring Rishi Shahani, Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, and other cast members sharing their heartfelt experiences of working on the film in the most adorable way.

Sitaare Zameen Par crew winning hearts - know why

To make your Wednesday a little less stressful, the Aamir Khan production shared an adorable video on Instagram, featuring cast members including Rishi Shahani, Simran Mangeshkar, and others as they spoke about their experiences working on the film and their fun moments at the set.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh and boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

Set in New Delhi, the story follows Gulshan as he navigates the challenges of managing a team of diverse individuals. From tackling bureaucratic obstacles to resolving personal conflicts, he faces numerous trials. Gulshan’s journey takes a pivotal turn as he discovers that every player, despite their struggles, holds unique and often hidden strengths.

Aamir Khan announces Taare Zameen Par release on YouTube

On June 2, Aamir Khan organised a fan meetup for Taare Zameen Par as a pre-release event for Sitaare Zameen Par. Discussing the 2007 film at the event, fans of the actor told him about the movie not being available on any streaming platform. Aamir took cognisance of the fans' concerns and offered a lucrative solution.