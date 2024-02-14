Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Aamir Khan Says Movies Like Laapata Ladies Register Low Box Office Openings: Prove Us Wrong

Aamir Khan during a recent press meet opened up about non-action films like his next Laapata Ladies getting low openings at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan
Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Aamir Khan-backed Laapata Ladies is all set to arrive in theatres on March 1st. The movie will mark Kiran Rao’s second directorial in her twenty years of filmmaking. She last directed Dhobi Ghat in 2011 and has produced numerous films throughout her career.

Will a non-acting film like Laapata Ladies bag box office numbers?

During a recent press event for the movie, Aamir emphasised that ‘ultimately, the story is what really matters, what you're trying to say in the film. So even if it's an action film, I'd like to see an action film with a great story in it. Yes, conventional thinking is that films like these will not do well at the box office in cinemas. I would like you guys to prove them wrong.”

Laapata Ladies | Image: Instagram

In the same interaction, Kiran and Aamir confessed how apt was the casting of Ravi Kishan in Laapata Ladies, a character that Aamir was initially eyeing.

What if Laapata Ladies doesn’t work out?

Aamir addressing the same said, “A film should work on its own merit and we're hoping it does. So we've done it with a lot of hope and confidence and faith even though it may not work. We don't know. We'll see.”

When confronted that the movie might fail because of not having big faces in it, Aamir said, “I have to say that all of the three actors have a strong following as well. They may not have done films before, but all three are really good actors and they have a strong following online. They've done work on television and on OTT, which has been highly successful.”

Laapata Ladies stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, Ram Singh Patel, Vivek Savarikar and Kanupriya Rishimum among others.

