Advertisement

The Aamir Khan-backed Laapata Ladies is all set to arrive in theatres on March 1st. The movie will mark Kiran Rao’s second directorial in her twenty years of filmmaking. She last directed Dhobi Ghat in 2011 and has produced numerous films throughout her career.

Will a non-acting film like Laapata Ladies bag box office numbers?

During a recent press event for the movie, Aamir emphasised that ‘ultimately, the story is what really matters, what you're trying to say in the film. So even if it's an action film, I'd like to see an action film with a great story in it. Yes, conventional thinking is that films like these will not do well at the box office in cinemas. I would like you guys to prove them wrong.”

Laapata Ladies | Image: Instagram

In the same interaction, Kiran and Aamir confessed how apt was the casting of Ravi Kishan in Laapata Ladies, a character that Aamir was initially eyeing.

Advertisement

What if Laapata Ladies doesn’t work out?

Aamir addressing the same said, “A film should work on its own merit and we're hoping it does. So we've done it with a lot of hope and confidence and faith even though it may not work. We don't know. We'll see.”

Advertisement

When confronted that the movie might fail because of not having big faces in it, Aamir said, “I have to say that all of the three actors have a strong following as well. They may not have done films before, but all three are really good actors and they have a strong following online. They've done work on television and on OTT, which has been highly successful.”

Laapata Ladies stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, Ram Singh Patel, Vivek Savarikar and Kanupriya Rishimum among others.