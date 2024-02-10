Advertisement

Kiran Rao is making a directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies after a prolonged absence from the director's chair. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film recently premiered in Bhopal, where it was shot on location in the village of Sehore. The special premiere was attended by the local villagers who contributed to the film's authenticity.

Adding to the charm of the event, the team was warmly welcomed by a local village band. In other news, the popular series Panchayat garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of rural life in India. Set against the backdrop of a village, much like Laapataa Ladies, both stories unfold in the picturesque village of Mahodiya which is located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Everything you need to know about Mahodiya village

What are the places to explore in Mahodiya village?

1. Shiva Temple: Explore the ancient Shiva Temple which is known for its unique architecture and religious significance.

2. Mahodiya Lake: Enjoy a leisurely boat ride or picnic by the serene Mahodiya Lake which is surrounded by lush greenery.

3. Local Markets: Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the village markets where you can shop for traditional handicrafts and sample local cuisine.

How to reach Mahodiya village?

- By air: The nearest airport is Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, located approximately 160 kilometres from Mahodiya. From the airport, visitors can hire a taxi or use public transportation to reach the village.

- By train: The nearest railway station is Ujjain Junction, situated around 130 kilometres away. From Ujjain, frequent bus services and taxis are available to Mahodiya Village.

- By road: Mahodiya Village is well-connected by roadways, with regular bus services from nearby cities like Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain. Visitors can also opt for private taxis or rental cars for a comfortable journey.

When to plan your visit to Mahodiya village?

The ideal time to visit Mahodiya Village is during the winter months (October to March) when the weather is pleasant and conducive for outdoor activities.