Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

All You Need To Know About MP's Mahodiya Village Where Laapata Ladies, Panchayat Was Shot

In the hearts of Madhya Pradesh, there's a village named Mahodiya which has hosted the shooting of Laapata Ladies, Panchayat. Know everything about the place.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Panchayat 3
Panchayat 3 first look poster | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kiran Rao is making a directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies after a prolonged absence from the director's chair. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film recently premiered in Bhopal, where it was shot on location in the village of Sehore. The special premiere was attended by the local villagers who contributed to the film's authenticity.

Adding to the charm of the event, the team was warmly welcomed by a local village band. In other news, the popular series Panchayat garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of rural life in India. Set against the backdrop of a village, much like Laapataa Ladies, both stories unfold in the picturesque village of Mahodiya which is located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

 

 

Everything you need to know about Mahodiya village

What are the places to explore in Mahodiya village?

Advertisement

1. Shiva Temple: Explore the ancient Shiva Temple which is known for its unique architecture and religious significance.

2. Mahodiya Lake: Enjoy a leisurely boat ride or picnic by the serene Mahodiya Lake which is surrounded by lush greenery.

Advertisement

3. Local Markets: Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the village markets where you can shop for traditional handicrafts and sample local cuisine.

How to reach Mahodiya village?

Advertisement

- By air: The nearest airport is Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, located approximately 160 kilometres from Mahodiya. From the airport, visitors can hire a taxi or use public transportation to reach the village.

- By train: The nearest railway station is Ujjain Junction, situated around 130 kilometres away. From Ujjain, frequent bus services and taxis are available to Mahodiya Village.

Advertisement

- By road: Mahodiya Village is well-connected by roadways, with regular bus services from nearby cities like Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain. Visitors can also opt for private taxis or rental cars for a comfortable journey.

 

 

When to plan your visit to Mahodiya village?

Advertisement

The ideal time to visit Mahodiya Village is during the winter months (October to March) when the weather is pleasant and conducive for outdoor activities.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cummins beats Q3 expectations, bullish outlook on demand, margins

    Business News27 minutes ago

  2. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement