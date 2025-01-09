Aamir Khan Vows To Quit Smoking If Junaid Khan's Theatrical Debut Loveyapa Is A Hit, Netizens Divided

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film Loveyapa, which is helmed by Advait Chandan. In a recent media interaction, the actor was asked to share his reaction to the film after watching the it. Aamir Khan also said that he has nigh hopes from the film.

What did Aamir Khan say about Junaid’s film?

Reportedly, Aamir has said that the actor has taken a vow to quit smoking if his son Junaid Khan’s second film Loveyapa would work at the box office. Aamir had also compared Khushi Kapoor to her Sridevi.

Aamir said, "When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi." He added, "I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance."

File photo of Junaid Khan and father Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan also praised the movie, and said, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job."

All about Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat." The song shows a fun chemistry shared between Junaid and Khushi in the age of social media.

Poster of Loveyapa | Source: IMDb