Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Aamir Khan Weighs In On The Importance Of Promoting 'Young and New' Actors In Bollywood

Aamir Khan, during a social media interaction, opened up on the importance of casting of new and young actors in the film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aamir Khan’s latest release Laapata Ladies hit the screens on March 1. The actor has not returned to acting space since his 2021 film Laal Singh Chadhha but he has been taking up production roles. His next production is Sitaare Zameen Par which will release on Christmas 2024 followed by Lahore 1947 on Republic Day 2025. The actor has opened up on making films with non-stars and newcomers. 



Aamir Khan urges audience to support films with newcomers

During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, Aamir Khan opened up on the need to promote young actors. He emphasised the importance of supporting new actors and how it benefits the film industry. The Lagaan star also urged the audience to support films with newcomers. 

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Aamir Khan/Instagram 

 

During the fan interaction on Instagram Aamir Khan said, “I really want to promote young and new actors, if you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry.” 

Aamir Khan opens up about picking his scripts

Aamir Khan, known for socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Peepli Live and others, said he doesn’t pick subjects only when they are issue-based. He said that he wanted to be in sync with what the audience of the time wanted to see.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Instagram 

“People come to theatres, they look for a majedar story, and then you can say (social message) whatever you wish to through the film, and even if you don’t say anything, that’s also ok. Like, in some of my films such as, Delhi Belly, Ghajini, there’s no social message," the Bollywood superstar said.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

