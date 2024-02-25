Advertisement

Aamir Khan has featured in and backed films that are socially relevant. Additionally, he has also worked on outright masala entertainers. Speaking at an event recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha star revealed that with every film, his vision is not to bring up an issue but sometimes to bring a "majedar" or interesting story to his audience.

Aamir said that his next production, Laapataa Ladies, which is directed by his ex wife Kiran Rao, sends out a message to the audience but is also an entertaining film. The film is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Still from Laapataa Ladies | Image: YouTube screengrab

Aamir Khan opens up about picking his scripts

Aamir Khan, known for socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Peepli Live and others, said he doesn’t not pick subjects only when they are issue based. He said that he wants to be in sync with what the audience of the time wants to see.

“People come to theatres, they look for a majedar story, and then you can say (social message) whatever you wish to through the film, and even if you don’t say anything, that’s also ok. Like, in some of my films such as, Delhi Belly, Ghajini, there’s no social message," the Bollywood superstar said.

Aamir Khan in a still from Delhi Belly | Image: IMDb

“Sometimes, when I come across a story like Laapataa Ladies or Taare Zameen Par, and they say something important as well, if I like it, I do it. But I’m not making those films because they are saying something important, I do so because they entertain me, and then I hope other people might also like it,” he added.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film is set in rural India and talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of bafflement on the go. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan. It is directed by Kiran Rao with screenplay and dialogues written by Sneha Desai. The film has received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).