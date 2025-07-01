Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor's Romantic Saga Is 'Khichdi' Of Many Bollywood Films

Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan trailer out: The trailer for the upcoming romance film featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor was silently released on Tuesday, July 1. The 2-minute 39-second video offers a glimpse of the romance between the new pair. The story unfolds as a tender and emotional journey, highlighting silence, music, heartbreak and unspoken connections. However, many say ‘pehli baar ishq’ is kind a looks like a generic Bollywood romance.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut romantic musical drama with Vikrant Massey is set to dazzle on the silver screen on July 11. The trailer begins with a blindfolded love story filled with wit and drama, but gradually transforms into a romance mixed with heartbreak. It blends chemistry, music, drama, anger, romance, and poetry seamlessly, but all at once. The story carries a hint of nostalgia, reminiscent of classic Bollywood romances. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan is inspired by Ruskin Bond's renowned short story The Eyes Have It. The trailer highlights that the film prioritises emotions over dialogue, but seemingly misses the wow factor.

All about Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan