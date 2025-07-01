Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor's Romantic Saga Is 'Khichdi' Of Many Bollywood Films

Updated 1 July 2025 at 19:09 IST
Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan trailer out: The trailer for the upcoming romance film featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor was silently released on Tuesday, July 1. The 2-minute 39-second video offers a glimpse of the romance between the new pair. The story unfolds as a tender and emotional journey, highlighting silence, music, heartbreak and unspoken connections. However, many say ‘pehli baar ishq’ is kind a looks like a generic Bollywood romance.
Shanaya Kapoor’s debut romantic musical drama with Vikrant Massey is set to dazzle on the silver screen on July 11. The trailer begins with a blindfolded love story filled with wit and drama, but gradually transforms into a romance mixed with heartbreak. It blends chemistry, music, drama, anger, romance, and poetry seamlessly, but all at once. The story carries a hint of nostalgia, reminiscent of classic Bollywood romances. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan is inspired by Ruskin Bond's renowned short story The Eyes Have It. The trailer highlights that the film prioritises emotions over dialogue, but seemingly misses the wow factor.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama written by Mansi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh, is an upcoming Hindi-language film. Produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films, it marks Shanaya Kapoor’s long-awaited debut. Vikrant Massey, known for excelling in romantic dramas, returns to the genre following the success of Broken But Beautiful, further exciting fans. Alongside this project, Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Tu Yaa Main, set to release on Valentine's Day 2026.
Published 1 July 2025 at 18:53 IST