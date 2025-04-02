Aashiqui 3 Leaks: 'Insincere' Kartik Aaryan Compared To OG Rockstars Aditya Roy Kapur And Ranbir Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming romantic saga with Sreeleela titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Several photos and videos from Anurag Basu’s film set are going around online, with many fans admiring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor in a rugged avatar. One behind-the-scenes video from the shoot recently leaked on the internet, leading netizens to compare his appearance and acting to Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2. Many have pointed out that Kartik doesn’t look serious about his character, as reflected in his makeover.

Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 BTS video go viral, netizen compared to Aditya, Ranbir

On April 1, the internet was flooded with behind-the-scenes videos from Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. However, due to the outpouring of reactions, these videos now seem to be getting removed.

The now-deleted clips showed Kartik in a full rockstar look, playing the guitar while a contemporary version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the original Aashiqui (1990) played in the background. Sreeleela, also holding a guitar, stood beside him, suggesting that both characters might be part of a musical band. Anurag Basu appeared in the footage as well, holding a microphone and directing the crowd’s reactions, hinting at a grand concert scene in the film.

Many social media users were unimpressed with Kartik's performance, comparing him to Aditya Roy Kapur, who portrayed a troubled rockstar in Aashiqui 2. One user commented, "No offense, but Kartik Aaryan is not good for this movie. Please, someone stop him from ruining an OG film." Another wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapur.. best thaaaa (Aditya Roy Kapur was the best)." Someone else shared, "For the first time, I am missing Aditya Roy Kapur." Another comment read, "Isme wo baat nahi jo R.J. ban sake, yeh to bekaar hai (He is nothing compared to Rahul Jaykar, he is the worst)." Many are now questioning whether Kartik will be able to do justice to the role.

Will Kartik Aaryan reach the level of mastery to excel in his roles like Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Jordan has become a trade mark of the genre. Imtiaz Ali once praised Ranbir’s performance in Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, stating a particular moment where Ranbir “zoned out” while singing.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s performance in Aashiqui 2 is also iconically praised. He brought Rahul Jaykar to life in such a way that every expression and gesture conveyed the emotional depth of his troubled character still now.