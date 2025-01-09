Aashiqui 3: Why This Kartik Aaryan Starrer Fails To Go On The Floors After 3 Years | Controversies Explained

Aashiqui 3: In 2022, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt revealed their collaboration on the third instalment of the hit franchise Aashiqui. Anurag Basu was announced as the director, Kartik Aaryan as the male lead and Pritam as the music master. However, there had been a lot of chatter around the female lead. Recently, Triptii Dimri, who initially expected to join the project now reportedly exited causing further delays. However, This isn’t the first time Aashiqui 3 faced roadblocks.

Why has Aashiqui 3 been delayed since 2022?

Aashiqui 3 has faced controversies involving its production and music, such as legal battles, song leaks, and changes in the cast with the romantic saga gone way out from floors ever since.

Triptii Dimri joined Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Jennifer Winget in casting controversy

According to a report in Mid-Day, Triptii Dimri is no longer part of the project. Sources from the production stated that Dimri’s bold image, seen in films like Animal and Bad Newzz, did not align with the filmmakers’ vision for the female lead.

The filmmakers reportedly wanted a more “pure, innocent” face, prompting them to rethink Dimri’s casting. The source also hinted that someone within the production team might have spread rumours to influence her removal. Another insider confirmed that Aashiqui 3 has been postponed and is no longer in development.

Triptii Dimri, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Jennifer Winget | Image: X

Previously, names like Jennifer Winget, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were considered for the female lead. Despite eventually settling on Triptii Dimri, the project now seems to be back at square one with her exit.

Legal disputes for title copyright

Bhushan Kumar and Mahesh Bhatt initially announced a joint production of the project in 2022, but disputes over the rights to the Aashiqui title arose in 2024. Mukesh Bhatt, the franchise's creator, claimed his legal ownership of the series. A court ruling supported Bhatt, barring T-Series from using the Aashiqui title without his approval. Bhatt also stated he had no interest in collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on the project.

Following this, Bhushan decided to work independently, naming his film Tu Aashiqui Hai. This prompted the Bhatts to file a lawsuit, arguing that the title was too similar to their franchise. In October 2024, Mahesh Bhatt announced a new romantic musical film, Tu Meri Puri Kahani, directed by Suhrita Das, which he clarified was not connected to the Aashiqui series.

By November 2024, reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan expressed a desire to integrate the film into the Aashiqui franchise. Tough no update out yet.

When T-Series cleared some air around the franchise buzz

T-Series put out an official statement in March 2024 clarifying that they would be producing the film if and when it goes and floors. The statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans.”

The statement concluded, “Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.”

Song leaks row

Earlier in 2023, a video reportedly featuring a song from Aashiqui 3 with Arijit Singh's vocals has been leaked on social media. The filmmakers have issued a warning, urging people not to spread false information about the movie.