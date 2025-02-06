Ab Toh Nick Jiju Bi Aa Gaye: Parineeti Chopra Trolled Over Continued Absence From Priyanka Chopra's Family Function

Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on February 6 for the wedding of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The entire Chopra family participated in the lavish pre-wedding functions over the past two days. Priyanka Chopra's in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas also came from the US for the family function and joined their daughter-in-law for the haldi and mehendi ceremonies of the couple, all set for their nuptials on February 7.