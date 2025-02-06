Published 18:10 IST, February 6th 2025
Ab Toh Nick Jiju Bi Aa Gaye: Parineeti Chopra Trolled Over Continued Absence From Priyanka Chopra's Family Function
Parineeti Chopra's notable absence from her cousin Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding functions has led to speculation of a rift within the family.
Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on February 6 for the wedding of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The entire Chopra family participated in the lavish pre-wedding functions over the past two days. Priyanka Chopra's in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas also came from the US for the family function and joined their daughter-in-law for the haldi and mehendi ceremonies of the couple, all set for their nuptials on February 7.
Parineeti Chopra has, however, been missing from the event altogether. Not just her, Raghav Chadha and the Amar Singh Chamkila actress' family members have not been spotted at Siddharth's pre-wedding events, stoking speculation of a family rift.
