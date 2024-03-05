English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Abhay Deol Takes A Dig At Actors’ For Their PR: I Didn’t Package Myself Into A Brand

Abhay Deol Recently penned a letter on his Instagram handle, stating what he would have done differently in his 19-year-long career.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol | Image:Abhay Deol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It was on this day (March 4) nineteen years ago that Abhay Deol made his acting debut in the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. Reminiscing the older days, the actor remarked that it still seems like yesterday when he shot his first movie. He penned a letter on his Instagram handle, stating what he would have done differently. Abhay claimed that he remained loyal to himself and resisted demands from the industry to accept PR and endorsement deals.

I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands, says Abhay Deol

Abhay took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film featuring him with actress Ayesha Takia. He wrote in the caption, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made."

The actor added, “I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70s adult entertainment star."

Advertisement

 

What is Socha Na Tha about? 

Socha Na Tha, which was released in 2005, marked the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali who went on to direct iconic films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha. It follows the story of Viren and Aditi, who reject each other when their families arrange their marriage. However, after becoming friends, they realise they have fallen for one another.

Advertisement

 

Currently, Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead will soon drop on Netflix.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

7 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World6 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo