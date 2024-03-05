Advertisement

It was on this day (March 4) nineteen years ago that Abhay Deol made his acting debut in the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. Reminiscing the older days, the actor remarked that it still seems like yesterday when he shot his first movie. He penned a letter on his Instagram handle, stating what he would have done differently. Abhay claimed that he remained loyal to himself and resisted demands from the industry to accept PR and endorsement deals.

I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands, says Abhay Deol

Abhay took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film featuring him with actress Ayesha Takia. He wrote in the caption, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made."

The actor added, “I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70s adult entertainment star."

What is Socha Na Tha about?

Socha Na Tha, which was released in 2005, marked the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali who went on to direct iconic films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha. It follows the story of Viren and Aditi, who reject each other when their families arrange their marriage. However, after becoming friends, they realise they have fallen for one another.

Currently, Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead will soon drop on Netflix.