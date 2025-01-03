Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes A Sly Dig At AR Rahman's 'Unsystematic' Working Hours: I Get A Call At 2 AM...

Abhijeet Bhattacharya often grabs attention owing to his controversial remarks against his colleagues. In a recent interview, the veteran singer mocked Ocscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for his 'unsystematic' schedules. The singer collaborated with Rahman only on one song Ae Nazneen Suno Na and shared his experience of how the composer delayed the recordings and preferred working at odd hours.

They don’t have the habit of working at regular hours: Abhijeet about AR Rahman

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet was asked why he never collaborated with AR Rahman after the song Ae Nazneen Suno Na. To this, he recalled his experience working with the legendary composer and shared that during that time he was in demand from all major composers such as Anu Malik, Anand Miling and Jatin-Lalit. "I was busy dubbing all the time. I went (to meet Rahman) and was left waiting at the hotel.”

“I decided that I can’t keep waiting and that we could record in the morning. At 2 am, I get a call summoning me to the studio. Am I crazy? I said that I was asleep. I went in the morning, but he was not there," he continued.

Singer further claimed that AR Rahman doesn't have a habit of working at regular hours whereas he used to work in a systematic manner. "Now, in the name of creativity, if you say that you will record at 3:33 am, I don’t get it," he added.

Abhijeet continued that on that day, Rahman's assistant was at the studio and he was in charge. “Because of the air-conditioning in my room, I had a cold. But he insisted that I sing. I’ve done a lot of hit songs for super-flop movies, and this was one of them. Nobody watched the film. The song belongs to Rahman,” he said giving the legendary composer the credit.

(AR Rahman (L(), Abhijeet (R))

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's recent controversy

Last year in December, pop star Dua Lipa surprised the audience at her Mumbai concert by performing a mash-up of her chartbuster Levitating and Wo Ladki Jo, a song from the 1999 Bollywood film Baadshah. The mash-up has been made by Ruchir Kulkarni. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who has originally sung the track seemed unhappy with him not being credited for the song as everyone talked about the mash-up post Dua Lipa's enthralling Mumbai concert.

(Screengrabs from the posts | Image: Instagram)

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to re-share and amplify fan posts which claimed that the song was "not popular" because of the actor who featured. Netizens further shared that it was the singer's vocals that made the track timeless. As everyone talked about Dua Lipa and Baadshah's cast, they forgot to mention Abhjieet and the music composer Anu Malik. Abhijeet seemingly did not like it.