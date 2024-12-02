Abhishek Bachchan Didn't Skip Daughter Aaradhya's 13th Birthday And Here's The Proof | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been subjected to divorce rumours for months now. A recent event in the Bachchan family - Aaradhya's 13th birthday - fueled the rumours. It was believed that Abhishek skipped his daughter's special birthday after Aishwarya shared a photo from the party sans the I Want To Talk actor. However, the birthday party organisers have seemingly offered a clarification by sharing two videos on their social media handle that confirm Abhishek was indeed present at the bash.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated daughter Aaradhya's birthday together

This year, Abhishek and Aishwarya hosted a special and grand birthday party for their daughter as she entered a new phase of her life by turning 13. To promote their brand, the organisers shared two videos in which Abhishek and Aishwarya are taking them to organise a memorable party for the family. While thanking them, the couple revealed that the event planners have been arranging Aaradhya’s birthday for 13 years. However, in both videos they are separately posing with the organisers, still leaving room for divorce speculation.

Watch the video of Abhishek praising the organisers.

Watch the video of Aishwarya praising and thanking the organisers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for daughter Aaradhya

Weeks ago, Aishwarya shared a post on her Instagram handle to wish her daughter Aaradhya. The first few photos are from their visit to Aish's mother's house, followed by several throwback photos of Aaradhya as a baby. The last photo was from the party in which Aishwarya is lovingly hugging her daughter from behind. Aaradhya wore a sequin dress accessorised with a blingy hairband for the bash.

Her birthday note reads, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life. Dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya, my heart, my soul and forever and beyond."

A few days ago, Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda sent a bouquet to Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shrima Rai to wish her on her birthday. Thanking her, Shrima took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of a bouquet with a note and tagged the couple. This made the netizens believe that things are not as bad as they think between the Bachchan and Rai families.