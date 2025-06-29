Abhishek Bachchan Is Worthy Of Praise: Amitabh Bachchan Gloats As His Son Completes 25 Years In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan uses his X (formerly Twitter) account to frequently interact with his fans and followers. In a recent post, the legendary actor took to his account to pen a note of appreciation for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who has completed 25 years. He added in his note that his son is worthy of admiration and praise.

Amitabh Bachchan's post for Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

On June 28, Amitabh Bachchan took to his account to reshare a video montage of his son Abhishek Bachchan. The clip shows Junior Bachchan's journey in Bollywood over the years, the various characters he has played since his debut. It was shared on the occasion of the actor completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

Resharing the post on X, Amitabh Bachchan praised his son and lauded him for showing the amount of range in his character in 25 years. He wrote in Hindi, "Is Variety ko mein pranam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise). The Kalki actor's post is now doing the rounds on social media. Fans of Abhishek Bachchan took to the comment section to congratulate him on the amazing feat and appreciate his choice of movies.

When Amitabh Bachchan lauded Abhishek Bachchan for his film choices