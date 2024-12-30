Abhishek, Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan Attend Wedding Reception In Varanasi, Aishwarya Rai Missing In Photos

The Bachchan family attended a wedding reception in Varasni recently and photos from the same have made their way on social media. The clan included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Abhishek posed with the newlyweds at the reception of Rikin and Surabhi Yadav. While the family posed together, fans noticed the absence of Aishwarya Rai and her daughter from the photos.

The Bachchan family, sans Aishwarya Rai, pose at wedding reception

The Bachchan family attended the post-wedding function of their close associate Rajesh Yadav's son. Yadav is the managing director of AB Corp, the production house owned by the Bachchans. Paparazzi accounts shared the photos from the wedding ceremony on December 30.



In the picture, the Bachchans can be seen dressed to the nines in their ethnic attires. Amitabh Bachchan donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a black embellished jacket. Jaya Bachchan was seen in a pink traditional saree with a matching purse while her son was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and matching bottom. It remains unclear if the Bachchan daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai was present at the occasion as she remained missing from the photos that initially surfaced online.

The Bachchan family comes together for Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day event



On December 19, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya's annual function. At the school function, they were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan. The video of their appearance went viral on the internet.