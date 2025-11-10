Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Death Of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant: First Person Whose Feet I Would Touch

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan mourned the loss of his make-up artist, who has been associated with him for over 27 years.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an emotional tribute to his long-time make-up artist, Ashok Sawant, who passed away last night.

In a heartfelt note, the actor remembered his decades-long association with 'Ashok dada', describing him not just as a team member but as “part of the family.”

"Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn't just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's make-up man for close to 50 years," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan remembered his makeup artist by recalling the love and affection showered by 'Ashok Dada' during his shoot.

"The last couple of years was ailing so he couldn't always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day he wouldn't check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag. Last night we lost him," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile.

It's heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won't be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness, Ashok Sawant," concluded Abhishek Bachchan.

