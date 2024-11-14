sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 10:42 IST, November 14th 2024

Abhishek Bachchan On His Physical Transformation For I Want To Talk: At My Age, It Gets Difficult...

Shoojit Sircar known for films like Piku, Gulabo Sitabo is back with project I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will release on November 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Scene from Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk
Scene from Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk | Image: Screengrab from YouTube
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:42 IST, November 14th 2024