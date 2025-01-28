Published 21:01 IST, January 28th 2025
Abhishek Bachchan's ₹34 Lakh Ram Janmbhoomi Watch Engraved With 'Jai Shri Ram' Is Worth A Look
Abhishek Bachchan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in Mumbai. However, it was his watch that became the showstopper.
Abhishek Bachchan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) recently. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sporting event. However, it was his unique watch that caught the attention of social media users. The saffron-hued watch features the motifs of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Lord Hanuman.
Abhishek Bachchan's Ram Mandir watch costs a whopping amount
As soon as the actor shared the photos on social media, his fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to express curiosity about the watch. The timepiece is crafted by the luxury brand Jacob & Co. and is not only a limited edition but also a tribute to Indian history and culture. The watch features intricate motifs of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Lord Hanuman.
It is engraved with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the strap is saffron in colour. The piece is called ‘Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2' and perfectly captures the essence of the Ram Janmbhoomi. It is created in collaboration with Ethos Watches and costs a whopping ₹34 Lakhs. As per reports, only 49 pieces of the watch are available for sale worldwide. A special rose gold edition of the watch is priced at ₹56 Lakhs.
Abhishek Bachchan gears up for Housefull 5, Be Happy
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is centred around a man battling a fatal disease while sharing a complex relationship with his daughter. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Abhishek Bachchan has several films in his pipeline. He will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 5. He is also gearing up for Remo D Souza's Be Happy. Other projects of the actor include Hisaab, Rana Naidu 2 and King.
