Abir Gulaal Actress Ridhi Dogra Justifies Working With Fawad Khan Amid Backlash: I Did When My Govt Allowed It But...

Ridhi Dogra took to her social media account to pen a strong note condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. She demanded action against the terrorists who massacred 26 innocent tourists in the valley. However, her note comes at a time when her film Abir Gulaal is gearing up for release. The film, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the lead role, has received massive backlash on social media, leading to a ban on release. Ridhi also stars in the movie, making netizens question her hypocrisy of condemning the attack but collaborating with Pakistanis. The actress took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to clarify her stance.

I am a daughter of J&K: Ridhi Dogra's message after Pahalgam attack

On April 23, a day after the deadly attack, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram account to write, “I think it's about time the good Muslims stepped up and rejected the monsters and CALLED THEM OUT! Break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere. Because repeatedly terror is coming from one place." She added, “They're ruining humanity. They're running faith. Kashmir was flourishing, and govt did so much, had so many plans in place to make it good for business. But we all know who doesn't want that. Very personal opinion, but it's time to stop being gracious to monsters in the name of humanity. Stand up for India."



Her appeal did not sit well with social media users who pointed out that she has collaborated with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal. However, the actress has not shared any promotional material for the film on her social media accounts and has not even attended the pre-release event of the movie held in Dubai. Taking to her X account, the Sabarmati Report fame wrote, “I DID (work with Fawad) when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace, and Harmony are important for a healthy civilisation. Yes, there’s duality in these words, but that is the very life we lead. On this earth.”



In another post, Ridhi shared, “I am a daughter of J&K where this happened and am well aware of the history of such monstrous crimes. Over many years. It boils my blood too that’s why I even try and speak to you all as fellow countrymen.” She also requested netizens not to make the issue ‘about her’ and wrote, “I won’t keep quiet just because of my profession, I choose peaceful collaboration. So don’t waste your anger on me. I’m as angry as everyone. I just choose to remain dignified towards others.”

We don’t see nationality: When Ridhi Dogra shared why she chose to work with Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal

In an old interview (November 2024) with Siddharth Kannan, Ridhi Dogra spoke about overlooking an artist's nationality and prioritising their work. At the time, she said, “Wherever a person hails from... I do not think there is division in art. Whenever we watch something, be it a play or a movie, we see only those characters. We don’t ponder what the person’s (the actor’s) name is or who all are there in their house. We don’t see all that; we don’t see nationality. So, that was what I thought upon deciding to work in the movie. The only thing I checked was if I was allowed to work with someone of the said nationality (Pakistani)."



She clarified that she signed the film only after checking if she was legally allowed to work with a Pakistani actor. Ridhi added, "And yes, our country and government give us permission. I did that homework. If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t have done the film.”