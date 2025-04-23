Abir Gulaal To Not Release In India, Says FWICE As It Promises Action Against Those Working With Pakistani Artists

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which has claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire on unarmed civilians in Pahagam, leaving several severely injured. Pakistan 's Lashkar offshoot, TRF, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Amid this, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on May 9. Social media users have called for a boycott of the film since it casts a Pakistani actor in the lead role. FWICE has echoed the sentiment and has reinforced a blanket ban on all Pakistani artists in the Hindi film industry.

A press release by FWICE



In a press note, the film body wrote, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This despicable act, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF) a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT)-specifically targeted a religious community, echoing the horror of the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry."

In their official statement, FWICE noted special objections against the release of Abir Gulaal. The note read, “In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.” It further stated that any member of FWICE who collaborates with ‘Pakistani personnel’ will be subjected to a disciplinary action. It also emphasised that it strongly opposes the release of Abir Gulaal in India.