Actress RJ Mahvash Reacts To Link Up With Yuzvendra Chahal Amid His Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma: Amid resurfacing rumours about trouble in the celebrity couple's married life, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ and actor Mahvash. Many speculated that something was brewing between the Indian cricketer and the latter. However, swiftly, both Yuzi and his wife, social media influencer Dhanashree Verma, shared via social media posts that they are going strong.

'Baseless rumours'

In a strongly-worded social media post, RJ Mahvash wrote, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless are these rumours. If you get SEEN with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I am sorry what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then? I have been patient since 2-3 days now but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times (sic)."