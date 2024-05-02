Advertisement

Adhyayan Suman, who is currently starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi, recently narrated his ordeal in showbiz. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor talked about how talent has taken a backseat in order to get good opportunities in films nowadays and people are offered roles based on their social media followers. He also went on to talk about some industry friendships that will only be there as long as your films are working.

Adhyayan Suman on the harsh reality of Bollywood

When asked about the politics in the industry, Adhyayan refrained from taking any names and stated it is a common practice in every field. But, he talked about the new trend of hiring actors based on their social media popularity, which robs off opportunities from talented people, who are not as famous and well-connected with big names in the industry.

The actor said, “I feel like the unfortunate part of our industry is that a lot of it has become popularity over talent. And in that, we are losing a lot of good talent. I’m not talking about me, I’m talking about all the other talents who are not getting the right opportunity. It’s very unfortunate. Jiske pass 25 million followers hai, uske pass 10 films hai aur jiske pass immense talent hai aur shayad 100K followers bhi nahi hai, uske pass kaam nahi hai.”

Adhyayan Suman on ‘fake friendships’ in showbiz

In the same discussion, Adhyayan shed light on networking and fake friendships in Bollywood. The actor said he doesn’t have many friends in the fraternity as he didn’t grow up around the film families. He also added how most of the relationships made in the field are used as a ‘commodity’ by people.

Adhyayan said, “I feel in most of it (friendships) in our industry, you are treated like a commodity. You’re business. If you do well on a Friday, you’re my best friend. If you’re not doing well, ‘kon ho tum’? Pehle mujhe bahut bura lagta tha yeh soch kar, but ab bura nahi lagta. I’ve accepted the reality of how the industry functions… every industry. If you’re successful, you are surrounded by everybody. If you’re not successful, there are 2-3 people who will hold your hand.”