Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, defied criticism for its misogynistic content and became a box-office success. In the years since the film's release, the debate surrounding it has raged on, and now, actor Adil Hussain has stated that it is the only film in his career that he regrets being involved with. In an appearance on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, the actor expressed his disappointment with the film.

Adil Hussain regrets acting in Kabir Singh

During the interview, Adil Hussain admitted that he agreed to do Kabir Singh without reading the script first. Moreover, that was the only film that he did without going through the script. Adil revealed that he went to watch the Shahid Kapoor starrer in a theatre and walked out in just 20 minutes. He said, "I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh."

Adil Hussain | Image: IMDb

Adil expressed his disappointment with the film and said that Kabir Singh is a "misogynist" film. When asked about director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Adil stated that everyone has the right to make the kind of film they want, but that doesn't mean he has to agree with them. "I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified," he said.

A still from Kabir Singh | Image: IMDb

Adil Hussain intially refused to be a part of Kabir Singh

Adil Hussain further revealed that he initially refused to be a part of Kabir Singh due to time constraints. When the filmmakers sent him his scene, he requested the full script, but they instead sent him Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film from which Kabir Singh was adapted. Adil didn't have time to watch it, so he told his manager to demand an exorbitant fee, hoping that the producers would refuse to cast him, but that didn't happen either.

"I told my manager, ask them lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed," he said. For the unversed, Adil Hussain played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s college professor in Kabir Singh.