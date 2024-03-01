English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Adipurush Director Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of The Film Being A Propaganda

Filmmaker Om Raut has defended Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 amid the movie getting accused of being political propaganda.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370
Article 370 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam’s Article 370 was released recently in theatres and is gaining massive appreciation from audiences across. Despite all positive reviews, a certain section of society is also calling the movie propaganda. When the team has already defended the same, filmmaker Om Raut has joined the same conversation.

What did Om Raut say about Article 370?

The Adipurush director said, “There's only a contribution that he’s making as a filmmaker into the thought process and he really feels for the subject. Any filmmaker who is trying to make something it's not work for hire or reporting, it's not something that you've been asked to do. You're doing it unless it comes from within. It is also a bit incorrect to tell a filmmaker that you're making a film which is a word that has been used a lot nowadays.”

 

 

“What do you mean by a propaganda film? It's something that I feel. If something that comes from my heart and I really want to tell something, I will tell that.”

What more do we know about Article 370?

The movie has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Raj Arjun, Shivam Khajuria, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios and is said to be inspired by true events.

 

Yami Gautam addresses the rumours of the movie being propaganda

She recently told PTI, “If someone is calling it names… like ‘propaganda’, ‘jingoism’, and ‘chest-thumping’… Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it’s about, you’ll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don’t think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience.”

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

