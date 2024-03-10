Advertisement

Vindu Dara Singh recently discussed everything that went wrong in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's film Adipurush. Vindu, who has a special connection to the Ramayana, has continued his father Dara Singh's legacy of playing Hanuman on screen and on stage. Vindu recently spoke with Siddharth Kannan about his connection to playing this mythological character and the things he must keep in mind while doing so. During the conversation, Vindu also revealed that Adipurush director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir were questioned about the dialogues even while filming the film.

A still from Adipurush | Image: X

Vindu Dara Singh calls Adipurush a huge mistake

Vindu Dara Singh called Adipurush a huge mistake and said, "It was shocking to see how such a talented director and producer could make a mistake like this. If they wanted to pass on the buck to the kids, they should have at least shown the right things. The film was a mess, a huge mistake. I didn’t expect it."

Advertisement

A still from Adipurush | Image: X

Vindu Dara Singh further added, "In fact, the actors who worked in the film told me that they would ask the director and writer to change the dialogues as they felt it was wrong. But the makers didn’t do so as they believed they were making something exceptional. I am sure, they will not repeat a mistake like this again."

Advertisement

Adipurush producer | Image: X

Criticism surrounding Adipurush

For those who are unaware, Adipurush, which was released in 2023, received a lot of criticism for the markers' creative liberty. Certain dialogues in the film were also objectionable and drew a lot of criticism, prompting the filmmakers to make a few changes and re-release the film. Nonetheless, all of the controversies had an impact on the film's critical and commercial performance.