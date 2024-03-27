Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:26 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tie The Knot In A Secret Ceremony In Telangana | Reports
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating each other since 2021. Often the couple is seen attending the events together.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi-Sidharth | Image:Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating for years now, have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Telangana. The couple reportedly started dating after they fell in love while working together for the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.
Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:26 IST
