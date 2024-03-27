×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tie The Knot In A Secret Ceremony In Telangana | Reports

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating each other since 2021. Often the couple is seen attending the events together.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi-Sidharth
Aditi-Sidharth | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating for years now, have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Telangana. The couple reportedly started dating after they fell in love while working together for the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a few seconds ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

2 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

3 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

4 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

4 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

5 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

5 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

10 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

10 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

12 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

14 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

15 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

17 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

22 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

22 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo