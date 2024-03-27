Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari Misses Heeramandi Event, Host Says 'She Is Getting Married Today'
Aditi Rao Hydari and her boyfriend Siddharth reportedly tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Hyderabad today. She gave the Heeramandi event today a miss.
Aditi Rao Hydari surprised her fans by tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sidharth in a hush-hush affair, as per reports. the actress skipped the Heeramandi event happening in Mumbai, confirming that she is tending to personal business. While it was reported that the newlyweds would soon share the photo of their nuptials on social media to confirm the union, the host of the Heeramandi event accidentally revealed the news on stage.
The host of the event, too confirmed the news of their wedding, and the video of the same is doing rounds on social media.
