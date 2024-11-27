Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Wed Again In Royal Ceremony In Rajasthan Fort, Share Dreamy Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who had an intimate wedding in Telangana on September 16, have seemingly got married again but this time in a royal ceremony at Alila Fort Bishangarh, Jaipur. The couple has shared dreamy photos on their social media handle that show Aditi as a bride in a traditional red lehenga choli, while Siddharth in an ivory white sherwani.