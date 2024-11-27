sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:02 IST, November 27th 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Wed Again In Royal Ceremony In Rajasthan Fort, Share Dreamy Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had an intimate wedding on September 16 in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Now, it seems they have tied the knot again this time in Jaipur

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth walk the aisle hand-in-hand.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who had an intimate wedding in Telangana on September 16, have seemingly got married again but this time in a royal ceremony at Alila Fort Bishangarh, Jaipur. The couple has shared dreamy photos on their social media handle that show Aditi as a bride in a traditional red lehenga choli, while Siddharth in an ivory white sherwani.

Aditi and Siddharth registered their marriage on the occasion of Diwali this year, two months after their wedding.

