Yami Gautam's Husband Aditya Dhar Shares First Glimpse Of Son Vedavid On Actress' Birthday
Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar welcomed their son Vedavid on May 10, 2024. The couple has now shared the first photos of their baby boy.
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar: The couple tied the knot in June 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy in May 2024. On the occasion of the actress' birthday, the producer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable wish for his wife which also featured a glimpse of their infant son. The first photo of Yami Gautam's son has now gone viral.
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar share first glimpse of son Vedavid
Yami Gautam celebrated her 36th birthday on November 28. The actress' husband took to his Instagram account to share an adorable wish for her that also featured a photo of their son. The carousel post featured a candid photo of the birthday girl, a photo of her enjoying her coffee and a picture of her playing with her 6-month-old son, Vedavid.
He shared the photos with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my better half!! Love You Vedu ki Mummy!" The photos went viral on social media immediately. Responding to the post, Yami wrote in the comment section, “Awwwww… Thank you, Vedu ke papa”.
When Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced the name of their son Vedavid
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their firstborn, a son, on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya, May 10. The couple shared a joint post on their social media handle to announce the news and shared a post revealing his name. The couple has shared a post that featured Lord Vishnu holding a baby. The text on the post reads, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son. Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love."
In the caption, Aditya expressed his gratitude to the "exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professional" for their expertise and tireless efforts. He concluded the note by writing, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."
