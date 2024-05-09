Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur has reportedly broken up with Ananya Panday. The actors were rumoured to be in a relationship for over a year and are said to have parted ways in March. The

Aashiqui act

or has been staying out of the public eye ever since the reports surfaced. However, recently photos of him partying with Metro In Dino co-star Sara Ali Khan began doing rounds on the social media networking site Reddit.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan party together

Aditya and Sara will be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming movie Metro…In Dino. On May 8, a photo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan standing next to each other surfaced online. The actors were seemingly attending a party together.

Sara and Adi celebrating Anurag Basu's birthday on sets ❤️#SaraAliKhan #AdityaRoyKapur #AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/Ap7YbNilq3 — Saniya (@Sara__kingdom_)

While it is unclear when and where the photo was taken, social media users have claimed that they attended the film’s director Anurag Basu’s birthday party. The filmmaker turned 54 years old on May 8 and seems to have celebrated the day in an intimate affair on the film set. The photo of the lead actors shows them clapping their hands as Basu gestures gratitude. The visuals are now doing rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan starrer Metro.. In Dino's release postponed

Metro… In Dino was previously scheduled to release in theatres on September 13. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to announce the new release date. He shared the poster of the movie and revealed that now the film will hit the theatres on November 29. Apart from Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Advertisement

"ANURAG BASU’S ‘METRO IN DINO’ GETS NEW RELEASE DATE… #MetroInDino - directed by #AnuragBasu - will now arrive on a new date: 29 Nov 2024," read the caption. The anthology film is a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 hit movie Life in a… Metro, starring Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles.