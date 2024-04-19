Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have been busy shooting for their upcoming movie Metro... In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film was expected to hit the theatres in September. However, once again, the makers have postponed. The movie buffs will have to wait a little longer as the new release date is now in November. Metro… In Dino was previously scheduled to release in theatres on September 13.

(A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

When will Metro... In Dino will release?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to announce the new release date. He shared the poster of the movie and revealed that now the film will hit the theatres on November 29. Apart from Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. "ANURAG BASU’S ‘METRO IN DINO’ GETS NEW RELEASE DATE… #MetroInDino - directed by #AnuragBasu - will now arrive on a new date: 29 Nov 2024," read the caption.

What else do we know about Metro... In Dino?

The anthology film is a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 hit movie Life in a… Metro, starring Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. Metro... In Dino will showcase bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love. A month ago, Aditya and Sara were snapped shooting for the film in Delhi NCR. They were in the capital for almost two weeks.

(A poster of Metro In Dino | Image: Instagram)



Metro... In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Basu on films Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.