Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Announce Pregnancy, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Congratulate The Couple

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan took to their Instagram account to share a joint post confirming their first pregnancy. The couple shared the news with a series of photos with the actress and model flaunting her baby bump. Industry insiders and friends of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate them.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first baby after 5 years of marriage

On May 29, Adita Seal took to his Instagram account to share the news of embracing parenthood for the first time. In a joint post with Anushka, he shared photos from their maternity shoot. In the adorable clicks, the couple appeared to be in a garden-like setting while the sun adorned the background.

For the click, Anushka donned a black body-fitted gown which accentuated her baby bump. Aditya, on the other hand, sported a casual t-shirt with the word ‘baap’ written on it in Hindi, implying that he is about to become a father soon. In the caption, the couple wrote, “I’ve waited a hundred years, but I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do.”

A screengrab of the comment section of Anushka's post | Image: Instagram

Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Manish Malhotra, Rashi Khanna, Mouni Roy, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhumi Pednekar, Kushal Tandon and Sonakshi Sinha were among the few celebrities who congratulated the parents-to-be before they started a new chapter in their lives.



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Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Nov 21, 2021. Their nuptials were a grand but intimate affair attended by close friends and family only. A good friend of Anushka, actress Alia Bhatt, was present at the wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Other celebrities in attendance were Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra and the bride's sister Akanksha Ranjan.