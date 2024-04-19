After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh’s AI Deepfake Video Endorsing A Political Party Goes Viral

Advertisement

Recently, an AI-generated deep fake video of actor Aamir Khan began doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen propagating for a particular political party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the actor’s team clarified that the video was fake and even registered a formal complaint against the perpetrator. Days after the incident, a video of Ranveer Singh also propagating for the same political party has also gone viral.

Ranveer Singh’s AI-generated video goes viral

On Apil 15, Ranveer Singh along with Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Varanasi. Ahead of the show, the trio visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city to seek blessings. Enroute to the temple, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor took a boat ride in the river Ganges where he detailed his experience in the city.

Using AI-deep fake technology, the video of the actor was edited to make it look like he is endorsing a political party. The same is now going viral on social media. The actor, or his team, however, is yet to react to the fake video.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against deep fake video of Aamir Khan

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Aamir Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Aamir can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla).

The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, Satyamev Jayate. A spokesperson for Aamir Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party.

