sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 23:20 IST, November 14th 2024

After Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Accused Of Copying Deepika Padukone, Netizens Say 'Too Much...'

At the Tira store launch event in Mumbai, Kiara Advani was spotted shining in a red Valentino jacket with rose appliqué details on the cuffs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone
Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:20 IST, November 14th 2024