Published 23:57 IST, November 11th 2024

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar To Be Replaced In Singh Is Kinng Sequel

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh has begun working on Singh Is Kinng 2. However, there are rumours that Akshay Kumar might be replaced by Ranveer Singh in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image: IMDb
