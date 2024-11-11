Published 23:57 IST, November 11th 2024
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar To Be Replaced In Singh Is Kinng Sequel
Filmmaker Shailendra Singh has begun working on Singh Is Kinng 2. However, there are rumours that Akshay Kumar might be replaced by Ranveer Singh in the film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar | Image: IMDb
