Ananya Panday, who stole the limelight after the release of her Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, is reportedly all set to try her luck in the Telugu Film Industry once again. The actress made her Tollywood debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger which was simultaneously shot in Hindi. However, the film tanked at the box office, becoming one of the lowest-earners of the year.

What do we know about Ananya Panday's return to Tollywood?

According to 123 Telugu report, the actor is in talks with a popular producer from Telugu cinema. Reportedly, the producer has approached the Dream Girl 2 actress with a big project. Rumours are rife that Ananya has shown her interest in the same and is waiting for the director to narrate the subject to her. If things go as planned, an official announcement can be expected soon.

What more do we know about Liger?

Liger was the Hindi debut of Vijay and the Telugu debut of Ananya. The film directed by Puri Jagganadh was jointly bankrolled by the director himself along with former Telugu actress Charmee Kaur and popular Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar.

The film, made on a budget of ₹90 crores, earned about ₹60 crores at the box office. It also starred the boxing legend Mike Tyson in a special role.

What's more for Ananaya Panday?

The actress after having explored the film industry is all set to join the list of stars who have made their web series debut. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress will soon be seen in the Prime Video original series Call Me Bae.