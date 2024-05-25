Advertisement

Days after Rajkummar Rao talked about the time he lost a role to a star kid ‘overnight’, Richa Chadha also came out with a confession of her own. The actress reflected on her journey in Bollywood and recalled the time she was replaced by a nepo kid at the 'last minute' for a project.

Richa Chadha on losing role at last-minute

During a recent interview with Filmygyan, Richa was questioned about her thoughts on being likened to Madhuri Dixit for her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Looking back, the actress revealed that this was something she learned from firsthand experience, not from being taught. Additionally, she mentioned that her experiences have not always been positive and she has encountered numerous setbacks as well.

Richa went on to explain an instance when she missed out on a role after giving four auditions and was unexpectedly replaced at the final moment by a celebrity's kid or maybe someone's girlfriend. The Fukrey star said, “It was heartbreaking losing the part even after working hard and not getting the opportunity."

Rajkummar Rao on being an outsider in the film industry

Previously, addressing the insider-outsider debate in the film industry, Rajkummar said that he was advised to attend Bollywood parties in order to make connections with the industry bigwigs. The actor added to him it doesn’t matter if one comes from a film family as long as the person has talent. Having said that, he reveals there has been times he lost work to a star kid due to their connection in the industry.

Rajkummar said, “I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. My mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”