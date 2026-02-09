After Riveting Fans With Border 2 On Republic Day, Sunny Deol Confirms Lahore 1947 Release On Independence Day Weekend

The release date of Preity Zinta's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' has now been announced.

The period drama is one of the most-awaited films and will mark Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after almost eight years.

As per the latest information from the film's production team, Lahore 1947 will hit theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day week. The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India.

With this, the upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Talking about the project, Aamir, as per a release, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

The film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol in key roles. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Lahore 1947 was first announced in late 2023 and quickly caught attention because of its strong cast and period setting. Later, actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal were also confirmed to be part of the project in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, is basking in the success of his latest film success of his latest film 'Border 2'. The film which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)

