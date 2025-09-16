After Saiyaara’s Massive Success, Aneet Padda to Star in Intense Courtroom Drama?

Thanks to the monumental success of Saiyaara, the lead pair of the movie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are the next big thing in Bollywood and are clearly getting inundated with offers from big directors and producers.

A few weeks back, it was reported that Saiyaara’s Vaani Batra, aka Aneet Padda’s next project, was going to be a Maneesh Sharma directorial set in the backdrop of Punjab, but now reports are rife that Aneet would be next seen in a film titled Nyaya.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film will be helmed by director Nitya Mehra, who is known for films and shows like Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven. The article quotes a source who revealed, “Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women.”

Apart from Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Arjun Mathur will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film, along with a stellar supporting cast that would include names like Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajesh Sharma, and Raghubir Yadav.