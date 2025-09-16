Updated 16 September 2025 at 19:13 IST
After Saiyaara’s Massive Success, Aneet Padda to Star in Intense Courtroom Drama?
Following the blockbuster Saiyaara, rising Bollywood star Aneet Padda is set to headline ‘Nyaya,’ an intense courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra. The film tackles themes of justice and women's rights as Aneet plays a victim standing up against a powerful spiritual leader.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Thanks to the monumental success of Saiyaara, the lead pair of the movie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are the next big thing in Bollywood and are clearly getting inundated with offers from big directors and producers.
A few weeks back, it was reported that Saiyaara’s Vaani Batra, aka Aneet Padda’s next project, was going to be a Maneesh Sharma directorial set in the backdrop of Punjab, but now reports are rife that Aneet would be next seen in a film titled Nyaya.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film will be helmed by director Nitya Mehra, who is known for films and shows like Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven. The article quotes a source who revealed, “Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women.”
Apart from Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Arjun Mathur will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film, along with a stellar supporting cast that would include names like Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajesh Sharma, and Raghubir Yadav.
Interestingly, Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia were also the names behind Aneet’s screen debut Big Girls Don’t Cry, and the duo shares a great relationship with the young starlet.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 19:13 IST