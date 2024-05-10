Advertisement

Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to collaborate for the first time. The actor-director duo will come together for a father-daughter movie that is yet to be titled. The Piku fame director took to his Instagram account to share the news.

When will Shoojit Sircar’s movie with Abhishek Bachchan release?

On May 9, Shoojit Sircar took to his Instagram account to share the first look at the upcoming film with Abhishek Bachchan. In the short clip, the Guru actor could be seen talking on the phone in the middle of a hustling bustling city. The scene then cuts to the visuals of a little girl sitting on a bench with mountains in the background.

Sharing the video, he captioned the post, “A slice-of-life celebration! 💖Shoojit Sircar's next is a heartwarming tale of ordinary life, everyday emotions, and unforgettable moments that will resonate and captivate audiences worldwide.” The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 15. Apart from Bachchan, the movie will also star Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo and Jayant Kriplani.

The father-daughter relationship is really special: Shoojit Sircar on his new movie

Shoojit Sircar has previously directed Piku starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The 2015 film explored the father-daughter relationship between a young, working woman and her single, ailing father. Talking about the bonding between a father and a daughter, the filmmaker told IANS, “The father-daughter relationship is really special. They have their own share of awkwardness and challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories."

He added, “Piku was one such story with which I could immediately connect. Likewise, my next film also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and a daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey. We are ready to bring this heartwarming story to the audience globally on November 15." More details of the upcoming movie are awaited.