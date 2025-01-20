After Series Of Lapses And Loopholes In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, Mumbai Police Awards Self

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: After a joint search operation that lasted over 70 hours, the Mumbai police and the crime branch nabbed the attacker who repeatedly stabbed the actor at his residence in Bandra on the wee hours of January 18. Following a series of misinformed arrests and investigations, the Mumbai police have honoured the team of cops behind the arrest of the accused Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir who changed his name to Vijay Das. However, the celebrations seem premature.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan and the attempted burglary at his and Kareena Kapoor's residence at the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra raised big questions about the security of people residing in the city. Concerns of safety and the ease of crime taking place in Mumbai were raised following the eyebrow-raising incident. To make matters worse, the Mumbai police, with 30 teams deployed to task, was unable to ban the attacker, at least in the first two days after the stabbing.

From the minute the matter was reported, the police presented contrasting statements and a callous approach towards catching the accused. A suspected was first detained from Mumbai, but was later released as he was not the accused. Another was dragged all the way from Chattisgarh, but also turned out to not be the accused. Finally, in a breakthrough on Saturday night, police tracked a digital payment made by the suspect at a food stall near Century Mills in Worli, where he ordered Bhurji Pav (a popular scrambled egg dish made with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and spices) and a bottle of water. Tracing the digital footprints, the Mumbai police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir on January 19. Following the search operation, the Mumbai police has given itself a pat on the back by awarding themselves.

Mumbai police on Sunday told PTI that a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at the latter's residence here. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters. He said the attacker was nabbed at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in neighbouring Thane district.

The official said the man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Vijay Das after he entered India. He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh , had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs and was attached to a housekeeping agency. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death, 331(4) (house-breaking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Passport Act, 1967, the official said.